Tochi Onyebuchi on “The Daily Show” is Proof We’ll be Seeing his Name Again & Again & Again

You may not know who he is, but Tochi Onyebuchi‘s name is one you’re going to be seeing a lot in the coming weeks, months and years.

Tochi is the author of “Beasts Made of Night,” its sequel “Crown of Thunder,” and “War Girls.” His new book “Riot Baby” is one of the many African books you don’t want to miss reading. We already shared that it’s a book you don’t want to miss this year.

He was the latest guest on “The Daily Show” with host Trevor Noah, where he discussed “Riot Baby.”

On the show, Tochi shared some themes of his novel, reflecting on the sci-fi genre’s history as a powerful means of tackling social and political issues.

Check out the photos from the interview.

You can see the full interview on Comedy Central website.

