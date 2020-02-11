This Twitter User says Her Mum is a Superhero & We Completely Agree!

Superheroes do live among us, and while they may not fly or shoot beams out of their eyes, they are very real.

One of them is the mother of Twitter user, @happyBBB.

She shared how how daughter ran away from an abusive home at just 16, and since then has continued to better herself, giving her children a great life.

Check out her mum’s story:

My mum ran away from an abusive home at 16, her dad and stepmom were pretty much evil, they refused to educate her, made her raise her siblings as help, she ran away from Benin to Lagos and joined the army at 16, put herself through nursing school in the army. — Ms Alice (@happyBBB) February 10, 2020

Fought front lines in the Liberian war, she also played field hockey while there and won numerous awards, she met my dad when she was 21, she didn’t think he was shit, took him 4 years to marry her — Ms Alice (@happyBBB) February 10, 2020

They had me when she was 25, she went, was started in 89, I was 1year old, and she was deployed, she came back home when she got pregnant with my sister @iviebabs in 92, retired after given birth as a very early age, war was still on and she knew she couldn’t go back — Ms Alice (@happyBBB) February 10, 2020

Instead she went back, took her GCE, applied to unilag, graduated with my brother in her belly, she wrote her final exams heavily pregnant, got a masters, got a PGD, led the Outpatient pharmacy at Luth — Ms Alice (@happyBBB) February 10, 2020

A little over a decade ago, she had the foresight to move out whole family to canada because she wanted us to get the best education, she started all over from scratch in her 50s — Ms Alice (@happyBBB) February 10, 2020

A little over a decade ago, she had the foresight to move out whole family to canada because she wanted us to get the best education, she started all over from scratch in her 50s — Ms Alice (@happyBBB) February 10, 2020

Had to recertificy, take board exams again at her age, she practicing as a pharmacist now in canada, and in her spare time she works in an auto shop disassembling truck engines and sending them to Nigeria for her business — Ms Alice (@happyBBB) February 10, 2020

She actually went to Lagos spent 2 months in lawanson to learn how to disassemble the engines herself — Ms Alice (@happyBBB) February 10, 2020

My mum is a legit badass and superhero — Ms Alice (@happyBBB) February 10, 2020

Such an inspiration, and a confirmation of the saying: Anything you set your mind on, you can achieve. No limitations.