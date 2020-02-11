Connect with us

This Twitter User says Her Mum is a Superhero & We Completely Agree!

Here's why Environmental Activist Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim is so Particular about Climate Change

#BNQuoteoftheDay

These Nigerian Sisters deserve a Standing Ovation 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

#BellaNaijaMCM Dr. Ebi Ofrey of GeroCare is Making Healthcare Services Accessible to the Elderly 

#BNQuoteoftheDay

#BNQuoteoftheDay

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Meet the Ugandan Wonder Child "Fresh Kid" Who is Breaking Boundaries 💪

A Fisherman - That's What Cristiano Ronaldo Thought He'd Grow Up to Be

Superheroes do live among us, and while they may not fly or shoot beams out of their eyes, they are very real.

One of them is the mother of Twitter user, @happyBBB.

She shared how how daughter ran away from an abusive home at just 16, and since then has continued to better herself, giving her children a great life.

Check out her mum’s story:

Such an inspiration, and a confirmation of the saying: Anything you set your mind on, you can achieve. No limitations.

