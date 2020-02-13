6 Songs by the Great Victor Olaiya You Should Listen To Today

Victor Olaiya, who passed on Wednesday, is one music legend that will never be forgotten.

If your primary/secondary school teacher didn’t teach you the song “Omo Pupa,” then you didn’t attend the right school (yes, we said what we said).

The man was a legend who influenced other legends, and in July 2013, 2Baba collaborated with him for the remix of “Baby Jowo”.

In celebration of the highlife legend’s impact on music, here are 6 songs you should listen to today.

Mofe Muyan

Victor Olaiya feat. 2Face Idibia – Baby Mi Da (Baby Jowo)

Bonsue/Abinu Eni

Pariboto Riboto

Omolanke

Ilu le o