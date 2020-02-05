Scoop
We Wish We Were Khafi after reading this Message from Gedoni 😍
Gedoni’s got linessss!
His fianceé, Khafi, recently launched her merchandise store, The Khafi Shop, and to congratulate her Gedoni waxed lyrical.
He shared her photo on her Instagram, wrote:
Not just only because it’s Wednesday
:
Not just cause of the things I feel for you but cause of the things I do not feel for anyone else but you. 🌹🖤
:
Not just for the many beautiful things you do and are to me; but cause of the many little things you do not even know you’re doing.
Congratulations Love on the launch of your #acupofkhafimugs @thekhafishop👏🏿💪🏿
:
#Ediye #WCW #supportsystem#everythingandmore
#Godpikin
I love you forever and a day more #mySunshine💋🌹💋
View this post on Instagram
