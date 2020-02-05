We Wish We Were Khafi after reading this Message from Gedoni 😍

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Gedoni’s got linessss!

His fianceé, Khafi, recently launched her merchandise store, The Khafi Shop, and to congratulate her Gedoni waxed lyrical.

He shared her photo on her Instagram, wrote:

Not just only because it’s Wednesday
:
Not just cause of the things I feel for you but cause of the things I do not feel for anyone else but you. 🌹🖤
:
Not just for the many beautiful things you do and are to me; but cause of the many little things you do not even know you’re doing.
Congratulations Love on the launch of your #acupofkhafimugs @thekhafishop👏🏿💪🏿
:
#Ediye #WCW #supportsystem#everythingandmore
#Godpikin
I love you forever and a day more #mySunshine💋🌹💋

BellaNaija.com

