Join The Baton Initiative Africa for an Intimate Conversation on “Parenting in a Noisy World” | March 15th

Parenting in the 21st century is said to be one of the most researched subjects and for which content is readily available. One would think that with all the information, parenting would be a walk in the park. “This is not the case for most, says Oyeyemi Aderibigbe, non-executive director of The Baton Initiative Africa; “ Young parents are struggling. For many, the fear of parenting is real, they are scared by the responsibility and this fear drives them to even make more mistakes. For some, it starts before marriage and fear or other subliminal leanings induce wrong choices that impact how children are raised. It is critical that these conversations be prioritized as parents pass the baton to their children and we create negative cycles, in some cases, even worse. Parent shaming is real, the competition is real, the damage is even more real and there is no better time than now to create support systems and collaborate to change the result”. To this end, The Baton Initiative Africa will be holding a closed-door, intimate conversation with young parents who are keen to understand parenting at its core and ensure that any negative patterns are curbed themed Patch (“Parenting in a Noisy World”) on Sunday, March 15th, 2020.

Date: Sunday, March 15th, 2020

Time: 4 pm

Young couples becoming parents or even singles about to jump the broom are welcome. The essence is to create a safe environment where parents can speak without judgment. Our speakers will speak from a place of empathy and share their experiences in a way that enables learning.

Patch is the pilot programme of The Baton Initiative Africa which is an organization that seeks to buffer human capacity development in Africa by engaging culture, thinking patterns and providing values education. Please see the flyer below and send an email to [email protected] or text 08024533647. Limited slots are available.



