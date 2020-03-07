Connect with us

Events

Join The Baton Initiative Africa for an Intimate Conversation on “Parenting in a Noisy World” | March 15th

Events

Record-Breaking! Grange School Lagos becomes Overall Champion at World School Games in Dubai

Events

Arese Ugwu is Bringing her Smart Money Tribe Book Tour to Lagos | March 13

Career Events

Stanbic IBTC Holdings drove Home some Great Points on Agric-tech Youth Empowerment at Social Media Lagos 2020

Events

Guess who just Won Most Loved Malt Drink? Malta Guiness Did💃🏽

Events

GpennyFoods brought All the Eats to Afrobeats at #SMWLagos 2020

Events

Omawumi joins forces with Adekouroye to celebrate Olympians at Ladies in Sports 2020 International Women's Day Event

Events

Join Nicole Chikwe & other Millennial Mothers at the Mummy Summit | April 25th

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Career Events

LEAP Africa is empowering Social Entrepreneurs for a Decade of Action

Events

Join The Baton Initiative Africa for an Intimate Conversation on “Parenting in a Noisy World” | March 15th

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Parenting in the 21st century is said to be one of the most researched subjects and for which content is readily available. One would think that with all the information, parenting would be a walk in the park. “This is not the case for most, says Oyeyemi Aderibigbe, non-executive director of The Baton Initiative Africa; “ Young parents are struggling. For many, the fear of parenting is real, they are scared by the responsibility and this fear drives them to even make more mistakes. For some, it starts before marriage and fear or other subliminal leanings induce wrong choices that impact how children are raised. It is critical that these conversations be prioritized as parents pass the baton to their children and we create negative cycles, in some cases, even worse. Parent shaming is real, the competition is real, the damage is even more real and there is no better time than now to create support systems and collaborate to change the result”. To this end, The Baton Initiative Africa will be holding a closed-door, intimate conversation with young parents who are keen to understand parenting at its core and ensure that any negative patterns are curbed themed  Patch (“Parenting in a Noisy World”) on Sunday, March 15th, 2020. 

Date: Sunday, March 15th, 2020
Time: 4 pm

Young couples becoming parents or even singles about to jump the broom are welcome. The essence is to create a safe environment where parents can speak without judgment. Our speakers will speak from a place of empathy and share their experiences in a way that enables learning. 

Patch is the pilot programme of The Baton Initiative Africa which is an organization that seeks to buffer human capacity development in Africa by engaging culture, thinking patterns and providing values education. Please see the flyer below and send an email to [email protected]  or text 08024533647. Limited slots are available.


———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The Walls In Your Head

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 lessons at 35: Power Corrupts

Chioma Ozoemelam: Protecting Yourself in the Midst of a Pandemic

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: Home is Where the Heart Is

Here’s How You Can Support Health Practitioners As they Combat the Coronavirus

Advertisement
css.php