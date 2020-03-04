Connect with us

Billy Potter Will Play a Genderless Fairy Godmother in "Cinderella" Remake

Let’s Brief You About Netflix's Upcoming First Nigerian Original Series

Kagiso Lediga and Pearl Thusi Take Us Through the Idea Behind "Queen Sono" on YNaija TV | Watch

Another exciting Episode of "Movie Buzz" is Here | Watch

It's a Boy for Comedian Buchi and Wife Rukkiyah 🎉🎊

Lupita Nyong'o deserves a Yoruba Name - What Do You Think?

What Better Way to Celebrate a Birthday than with Naija Celebs? Check out Lupita Nyong'o's Dope Nigerian Celebration

Veteran Nollywood Actor Pa Kasumu is Dead 💔

Our #BNMovieFeature issa Throwback! WATCH Obi Emelonye's "Onye Ozi (The Messenger)"

Diane Russet is Sending a Strong Message with the Short Film "Bayi" | WATCH the Trailer

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Billy Porter attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A new film version of “Cinderella,” set to premiere in 2021, is in the works and will feature Billy Porter as Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother.

But, Porter says he will portray the Godmother as genderless.

Based on an idea by James Corden, who will costar as a footman, Cinderella will feature a star-studded cast including Camila Cabello as Cinderella, Idina Menzel as Cinderella’s stepmother, Pierce Brosnan as the King, Missy Elliott as the Town Crier, and Billy Porter as Cinderella’s supportive fairy godmother Cinderella’s who helps her get ready for the ball.

Billy, who is famous for breaking fashion rules, told CBS News:

It hit me when I was on the set last week, how profound it is that I am playing the Fairy Godmother, they call it the Fab G. Magic has no gender. We are presenting this character as genderless at least that’s how I’m playing it. And it’s really powerful.

Watch his interview below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

