Let’s Brief You About Netflix’s Upcoming First Nigerian Original Series

A few days ago, movie streaming giant Netflix revealed their presence in Nigeria, and they are starting with the first Nigerian original, an untitled six-part drama series that will be directed by Akin Omotoso, Daniel Oriahi and CJ Obasi.

The series is set in contemporary Nigeria and shot in Lagos. It tells the story of Kemi, a goddess reincarnated as a human to avenge her sister’s death. But first, she must learn how to use and harness her superpowers to defeat her enemies and save her family from destruction.

The movie has a star-studded cast that includes Kate Henshaw, Ade Laoye, Richard Mofe Damijo, Joke Silva, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Kehinde Bankole, Ayoola Ayolola, Toyin Oshinaike, Goodness Emmanuel, Ireti Doyle, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Bimbo Akintola, Tope Tedela and Ijeoma Grace Agu.

A premiere date is yet to be announced for the drama series, but we are already anticipating it.