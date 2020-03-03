Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Let’s Brief You About Netflix's Upcoming First Nigerian Original Series

BN TV Movies & TV

Kagiso Lediga and Pearl Thusi Take Us Through the Idea Behind "Queen Sono" on YNaija TV | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Another exciting Episode of "Movie Buzz" is Here | Watch

Movies & TV Scoop

It's a Boy for Comedian Buchi and Wife Rukkiyah 🎉🎊

Movies & TV Scoop

Lupita Nyong'o deserves a Yoruba Name - What Do You Think?

Movies & TV Scoop

What Better Way to Celebrate a Birthday than with Naija Celebs? Check out Lupita Nyong'o's Dope Nigerian Celebration

Movies & TV Nollywood

Veteran Nollywood Actor Pa Kasumu is Dead 💔

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Our #BNMovieFeature issa Throwback! WATCH Obi Emelonye's "Onye Ozi (The Messenger)"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Diane Russet is Sending a Strong Message with the Short Film "Bayi" | WATCH the Trailer

Events Movies & TV

Netflix's First Original Series "Queen Sono" had the Most Fun Premiere | See For Yourself

Movies & TV

Let’s Brief You About Netflix’s Upcoming First Nigerian Original Series

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 mins ago

 on

A few days ago, movie streaming giant Netflix revealed their presence in Nigeria, and they are starting with the first Nigerian original, an untitled six-part drama series that will be directed by Akin Omotoso, Daniel Oriahi and CJ Obasi.

The series is set in contemporary Nigeria and shot in Lagos. It tells the story of Kemi, a goddess reincarnated as a human to avenge her sister’s death. But first, she must learn how to use and harness her superpowers to defeat her enemies and save her family from destruction.

The movie has a star-studded cast that includes Kate Henshaw, Ade Laoye, Richard Mofe Damijo, Joke Silva, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Kehinde Bankole, Ayoola Ayolola, Toyin Oshinaike, Goodness Emmanuel, Ireti Doyle, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Bimbo Akintola, Tope Tedela and Ijeoma Grace Agu.

A premiere date is yet to be announced for the drama series, but we are already anticipating it.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

‘Tola Oladiji: Help Your Children Boost Their Self Confidence

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: The Valley of the Shadow of Death 

Mfonobong Inyang: Single (Digit) and Searching

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Unfair Math Teacher

Femi Taiwo of LEAP Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php