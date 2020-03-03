Connect with us

Music Scoop

Timi Dakolo is Up to Something & It's Really Gangsta💥

Music

New Music: Dotman - These Days

BN TV Music

Skiibii Freestyles New Single “Emotions” on Aktivated Sessions | Watch

BN TV Music

Banky W tells his Story of Finding Redemption through Hope & Faith | Watch

Music Scoop

That Moment Kanye West met Burna Boy at his Fashion Show

Music

New Music: Dremo feat. King Perryy - Touchdown

Music

New Music: DJ Xclusive feat. Dotman - Pariwo

Music Scoop

Kcee the "Money & Music Maker" is Taylor Live Magazine's Latest Cover

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

North West Made her Rap Debut at Kanye's Fashion Show & We Love it!

Music

Davido Goes all Out in his '1 Milli' Video Featuring Chioma | Watch

Music

Timi Dakolo is Up to Something & It’s Really Gangsta💥

BellaNaija.com

Published

56 mins ago

 on

Yes, we know what we saw and it’s really gangsta and exciting.

Timi Dakolo is teasing us with something exciting, as he shared photos of himself looking all gangster-ish.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, he captioned it:

I create these pictures in my head and then find ways to bring them to reality #lovemademedoit #artiste #creative

We can’t really pin-point what the photos are about, it could either be a BTS for a new music video or a movie, but whatever it is, we already love it.

Check it out!

Photo Credit: timidakolo

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

‘Tola Oladiji: Help Your Children Boost Their Self Confidence

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: The Valley of the Shadow of Death 

Mfonobong Inyang: Single (Digit) and Searching

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Unfair Math Teacher

Femi Taiwo of LEAP Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php