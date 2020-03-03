Music
Timi Dakolo is Up to Something & It’s Really Gangsta💥
Yes, we know what we saw and it’s really gangsta and exciting.
Timi Dakolo is teasing us with something exciting, as he shared photos of himself looking all gangster-ish.
Sharing the photos on Instagram, he captioned it:
I create these pictures in my head and then find ways to bring them to reality #lovemademedoit #artiste #creative
We can’t really pin-point what the photos are about, it could either be a BTS for a new music video or a movie, but whatever it is, we already love it.
Check it out!
Photo Credit: timidakolo