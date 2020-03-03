Connect with us

New Music: Dotman – These Days

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

808 records boss, Dotman comes through with a very personal freestyle that talks about anxiety and frustration, “These Days“.

The “AWE” singer continues to dish out quality and inspirational messages in his recent releases with his forthcoming E.P titled “Hakuna Matata Volume 1” scheduled to drop later this year.

The music star who is currently on a U.S Tour decided to whet the appetite of fans before his official single for the year 2020 drops.

Listen to the track below.

