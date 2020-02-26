Netflix is Introducing itself to Nigerians with Energy!

Connect with us

We’ve had Nigerian content on Netflix for a while now (starting with “Lionheart) and we’ve had Netflix in Nigeria for even longer.

Now though, Netflix is officially introducing itself to Nigerians, and it is doing so with so much energy!

The streaming platform shared a photo on its new Twitter account @NetflixNaija featuring producers and directors of the biggest movies in Nollywood.

The photo had Mo AbuduRamsey NouahRichard Mofe DamijoKemi AdetibaAdesua EtomiBanky WOmoni OboliKate Henshaw, and more, with the caption:

N is for Naija. N is for Nollywood. N is the 14th alphabet. 14 is also how many great talents you’re looking at. N is for Netflix. But most importantly…hello, Nigeria!

Check out their tweets:

Photo Credit: NetflixNaija

