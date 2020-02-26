Connect with us

Patoranking is Giving Scholarships to “exceptional leaders & change-makers” from Africa 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

Patoranking is ensuring every Nigerian and African student has access to standard education.

The program, which is titled the ALU Patoranking Scholarship, is in conjunction with the African Leadership University (ALU), and is offering 10 students full scholarships to study at the innovative university.

The scholarship was named after the singer, who encouraged its creation and plays an active role in selecting its recipients and raising money to ensure its continued success. Patoranking believes “exceptional leaders and change-makers can come from anywhere. Financial constraints should not prevent the next great African innovators from gaining the tools, skill sets and networks to bring their ideas to life.”

He said if he was ever in the position to provide the education he could not get for young kids from areas like Ebuta-Metta, he would. Fortunately, that opportunity came up at Youth Connekt Africa last year where he met Fred Swaniker, Founder of African Leadership University (ALU) and a member of Time’s 100 most influential people.

Speaking on the scholarship, Patoranking says:

I loved everything ALU represents and strives for, I also attended their Africa Leaders Network in Ghana and it was a fantastic experience, we both believe in the importance of ensuring Africa’s next generation of leaders are educated.

ALU Patoranking Scholarship will provide full scholarships to 10 students starting in the fall of September 2020. The students must be resilient, driven, innovative, creative, mission-driven and have demonstrated a positive impact in their communities and be from a lower-income background.

Applications for the program are open until March 17th and you can apply here.

