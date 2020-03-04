Connect with us

Elozonam & his Twin Kanso are 34 & they're 'bout to make it Pop' 🍾

Big Brother Naija star, Elozonam and his twin brother, Kanso who is a Creative Director just clocked 34 & they ’bout to make it pop’ (literally)!

The twin brothers have a tradition in creating unique and expressive videos to celebrate each milestone.

This time around, they did drop something really interesting and we must say, it’s really creative.

Sharing some throwback videos on Instagram, Elozonam wrote:

A day to our birthday and I’m throwing it back to the awesome videos @thesmilinghat and I have made over the last few years to celebrate our birthdays.
30, (we don’t speak of 31), 32 and 33 {SWIPE}
Which is your fav and what are you expecting tomorrow? 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻

Watch them below.

Throwback Videos 

New Video

