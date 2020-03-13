News#BNQuoteoftheDay Published 3 hours ago on March 13, 2020By BellaNaija.com Today’s Quote of the Day is by Steve Jobs.Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Related Topics:#BNQuoteOfTheDaySteve Jobs Up NextCoronavirus: The Champions League, Canada, Senegal – Here’s an Update on the Pandemic Don't MissThe New Yellow Card Policy means You May Have to Get Compulsorily Vaccinated BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay