Chioma Akpotha is a Chic Birthday Girl!

Chioma Akpotha is a year older today and she is so pretty!

The star took to the ‘gram to share new photos of herself serving beauty, hair and skin goals.

In the first post, she wrote;

This is the face of a STRONG WOMAN who has chosen to be HAPPY! Happy birthday Chioma… You are doing well! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽

Chioma is positively beaming in this second photo, she wrote:

Smiling through it all and TRUSTING in HIM ABSOLUTELY! Happy birthday Chioma… You are doing well !

Happy birthday to the beautiful Chioma Akpotha.

Photo Credit: chiomakpotha