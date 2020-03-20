Connect with us

Inspired

Chude Jideonwo returns to Mainstream Media with the Launch of #WithChude

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Features Inspired

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Features Inspired

Mfonobong Inyang: Dear Amazing Woman, You’re Doing Well!

Career Features Inspired

Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr. of DottsMediaHouse is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Features Inspired

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: Content Marketing Mistakes Not To Make On International Women's Day

Inspired

How can You leave a Lasting Footprint in Your Community? Join the EiE #OnePerson Campaign Today

Inspired

Chude Jideonwo returns to Mainstream Media with the Launch of #WithChude

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian lawyer, journalist, media entrepreneur, and founder of Joy, Inc., Chude Jideonwo, returns to mainstream media with the launch of his groundbreaking show, #WithChude on Television Continental (TVC), Nigerian Info, and major podcast platforms. The launch forms part of a series of specially curated activities to celebrate his 35th birthday. 

A Y! Africa project in partnership with Joy, Inc., #WithChude is a special series of targeted multimedia (video, audio, text, event) conversations and investigations that leverage the voice, networks, and passions of its host, Chude Jideonwo, to underline social issues, raise social consciousness, and spark social movements in a time where a cultural disruption is a video, blog, or picture away from happening.

Alongside #WithChude, other shows to be rolled out are The Daily Vulnerable, a two-minute daily inspirational, and Retail Religion, a two-hour radio show focused on religious faith and its impact on individuals and the society. 

“#WithChude is at the frontline of movements around mental health, sexual abuse, and HIV/AIDS,” said Chude Jideonwo in a statement. 

“With a focus on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit, the show will break new grounds, unsettle establishments, hold space for the less powerful, and reset societal attitudes on issues such as diversity, inclusiveness, and acceptance.”

#WithChude will kick off on TVC and podcast platforms from Sunday, April 5th, 2020. The Daily Vulnerable will run daily from Wednesday, March 18th, 2020, on TVC, Nigerian Info and across all major podcast platforms. Retail Religion will air on Radio Now and accessible as a podcast from Sunday, May 3rd, 2020.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ayobami Esther: Read This Before You Go For That Job Interview

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: Covid19, Oil Price Crash & the Effect on Nigerians

Olawunmi Adegoke: What Do You Really Want From Your Mentor?

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Adefolake Adekola: You Are Only As Wealthy As The Status Of Your Health

Advertisement
css.php