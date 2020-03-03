Connect with us

It's a Boy for Comedian Buchi and Wife Rukkiyah 🎉🎊

Kagiso Lediga and Pearl Thusi Take Us Through the Idea Behind "Queen Sono" on YNaija TV | Watch

Another exciting Episode of "Movie Buzz" is Here | Watch

Lupita Nyong'o deserves a Yoruba Name - What Do You Think?

What Better Way to Celebrate a Birthday than with Naija Celebs? Check out Lupita Nyong'o's Dope Nigerian Celebration

Veteran Nollywood Actor Pa Kasumu is Dead 💔

Our #BNMovieFeature issa Throwback! WATCH Obi Emelonye's "Onye Ozi (The Messenger)"

Diane Russet is Sending a Strong Message with the Short Film "Bayi" | WATCH the Trailer

Netflix's First Original Series "Queen Sono" had the Most Fun Premiere | See For Yourself

It's Friday & Another Episode of "Skinny Girl in Transit" is HERE!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Comedian Buchi and his wife Rukkiyah are now proud parents of a bouncing baby boy!

The couple who got married in 2017 already have a 3-year-old daughter.

The excited father shared the good news on his Instagram writing:

Join us celebrate God For the birth of my Son.. @rukkyojieh I love u Babay.. did it again like a true Hebrew woman.. ❤️❤️❤️mother and child are great ,father calling debtors to pay up🤣🤣after party DCC loading …

Congratulations to the couple.

Photo Credit: @Buchi

