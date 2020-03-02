Lupita Nyong’o deserves a Yoruba Name – What Do You Think?

From the look of things, Lupita Nyong’o is really enjoying her stay in Nigeria!

She recently got hosted to dinner with everyone from the entertainment industry, courtesy Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and it was a night of fun and laughter.

Sunday night, the Oscar-winning actress celebrated her 37th birthday with even more celebs, and Monday she attended the celebration of the life Olusegun Akanni Doherty.

She shared photos of herself on Instagram with the caption:

Funmbi said, “Make her look like a Lagos slay queen.” Tolu obliged.

Grateful to have been a part of the celebration of Engr. Olusegun Akann Doherty’s well-loved life.

The event serves as her first-ever owambe, and she really nailed her look, but there’s something missing.

A Yoruba name! Any suggestions?

Photo Credit: lupitanyongo