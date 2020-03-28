Hey BNers! Come Party with Us & DJ Obi on BellaNaija Weddings InstaLive | Today, 8PM 😁

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We have something special for you our lovely BNers!

Yes! We know that some of you must have had to postpone your wedding or you know someone who postponed theirs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s why we’re doing something fun to celebrate you and your boo tonight!

Just for you, tonight BellaNaija Weddings and DJ Obi @djobiajent are teaming up to do a special InstaLive party, dedicated to couples who have had their wedding plans impacted by COVID-19.

We’re bringing “The Wedding After-Party” vibes to everyone all over the world.

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Time: 8 PM

Venue: @bellanaijaweddings InstaLive

And you know what? DJ Obi will be taking song requests from now till 4 PM. Just let us know in the comment section.

See you later—Ciao!