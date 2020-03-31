Ebuka Obi Uchendu’s Bundle of Joy has the Cutest Smile You’ll See Today

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a proud dad of two beautiful girls Jeweluchi and Irubinachi and he never passes on an opportunity to show them off.

Irubinachi only just turned one and Ebuka celebrated her on his Instagram, sharing lovely photos of her.

In the caption, Ebuka referred to her as a literal bundle of joy and from the photos, we totally agree with him. He wrote:

If ‘bundle of joy’ were a person, it would be Irubinachi!!!

What a year it’s been watching her blossom into the happiest little bubbly human!!!

Happy 1st birthday Rubi. DADDY LOVES YOU SO MUCH

Photo Credit: @ebuka