Scoop
Pastor Folu Adeboye’s Birthday Note to her Husband is so Endearing ❤️
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye, is celebrating his 78th birthday today and his wife is not letting the special day go by without eulogizing her friend, prayer partner and lover.
Sharing a photo of the two of them together, Pastor Folu was full of effusive praise for her husband.
Growing old with her husband takes the sting out of old age, she shared on Instagram, as she called him “Boye”.
She wrote:
My dear Boye, you are wonderful, unique, handsome, strong and amazing. Growing old with you takes the sting out of old age. You have brought vast amounts of joy into my life and blessed me in too many ways to count. You have been every thing to me, a friend, a confident, a defender, a prayer partner, a lover. I have no complaints about life with you. I’m grateful to God for your 78 years on earth so far and I’m happy to have been a part of it. I pray that you are blessed with all the desires of your heart. Happy Birthday my love. #EAA78