Pastor Folu Adeboye’s Birthday Note to her Husband is so Endearing ❤️

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye, is celebrating his 78th birthday today and his wife is not letting the special day go by without eulogizing her friend, prayer partner and lover.

Sharing a photo of the two of them together, Pastor Folu was full of effusive praise for her husband.

Growing old with her husband takes the sting out of old age, she shared on Instagram, as she called him “Boye”.

She wrote: