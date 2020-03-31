Connect with us

Job Security in the Time of Coronavirus: Casava Wants to Know How Safe and Secure Your Employment Is

Here's How You Can Help Those Around You Who Don't Have Certain Privileges During this Pandemic

It’s happening all across the world, people, due to the general lockdowns to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, losing their jobs.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to Euro News, has declared a global recession, and economic activities are taking a hit. Only makes sense for people to be concerned about their jobs.

That’s why the folks at Casava, an insurance technology company, are conducting a survey on employment and job loss in Nigeria.

It’s a survey that’ll take maybe 5 minutes, and afterward, you will find out what young professionals in your field are concerned the most about losing their jobs, and how they intend to secure their income.

The survey is for both employed and unemployed folks. Take a look at it.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

