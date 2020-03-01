Coronavirus: Lagos State Needs your Support to End False Reports about the Isolated Victim

It’s been over two days since the announcement of the coronavirus infected patient in Lagos, and it is disheartening that within these few hours, a lot of false reports have been shared.

Some reports alleged that the “patient attempted to escape from the isolation ward due to what it described as the unsuitable condition of the Infectious Diseases Control Hospital in Yaba”, while another report stated that “an individual, who claimed to have driven the Italian to Ogun State, escaped from hospital and has threatened to spread the virus all over Nigeria”.

Well, the Lagos State Government in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Ogun State Government is discrediting such reports and ensuring everyone is safe.

The Lagos State Government shared a statement Instagram page which reads: