Connect with us

Style

Nope, It Doesn't Get Any Cooler Than Didi Olomide's Chic Vivienne Westwood Look At Paris Fashion Week

Style

Prepare to be Obsessed with Fruche’s Spring/Summer 2020 Collection "Agbogho Mmuo"

Promotions Style

Deremi Ajidahun is officially the First African Brand Ambassador for French Luxury Brand Zilli

Style

Check Out How Style Stars Are Rocking Denim On #BellaStylista: Issue 95!

Style

You'll Actually Want To Jump On This Gozel Green Look ASAP

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 326

Style

IT Girl Idia Aisien shines on The Celebrity Shoot Magazine's latest Cover

Style

Trust Us, You'll Love Denike's 2020 Collection tagged "Aso-Asiko"

Style

The Most Stylish South African Celebrities At The #VCPoloSeries

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Pearl Thusi, Didi Olomide, Bettinah Tianah And More

Style

Nope, It Doesn’t Get Any Cooler Than Didi Olomide’s Chic Vivienne Westwood Look At Paris Fashion Week

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Didi Olomide continued her Fashion Week reign with another incredible look in Paris , France.

Neutral tones are not a common feature in Vivienne Westwood collections, and whilst this  peach silk  ensemble took us by surprise, the oversize yet elegant proportions were true to the house’s design codes.

Featuring the delicate peacy-s salmon hue and oversized lapels and cuffs, Didi emphasized the uber modern feel of the ensemble by accentuating it with bold brushed gold Vivenne Westwood  earrings, a matching gold Chloé bag and strappy shoes.

Her signature crop and neutral makeup completed the look.

Credits

Outfit @viviennewestwood

Photography @axlejozeph

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Celebrating Some of the Amazing Women Who Contribute to BellaNaija

Atoke: The Woman Whose Name I Was Given

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The Walls In Your Head

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 lessons at 35: Power Corrupts

Chioma Ozoemelam: Protecting Yourself in the Midst of a Pandemic

Advertisement
css.php