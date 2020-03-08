Nope, It Doesn’t Get Any Cooler Than Didi Olomide’s Chic Vivienne Westwood Look At Paris Fashion Week

Didi Olomide continued her Fashion Week reign with another incredible look in Paris , France.

Neutral tones are not a common feature in Vivienne Westwood collections, and whilst this peach silk ensemble took us by surprise, the oversize yet elegant proportions were true to the house’s design codes.

Featuring the delicate peacy-s salmon hue and oversized lapels and cuffs, Didi emphasized the uber modern feel of the ensemble by accentuating it with bold brushed gold Vivenne Westwood earrings, a matching gold Chloé bag and strappy shoes.

Her signature crop and neutral makeup completed the look.

Credits

Outfit @viviennewestwood

Photography @axlejozeph

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!