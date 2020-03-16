Who Won the Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards Red Carpet?

Connect with us

 on

Despite the rapid fire nature and sheer volume of red carpets and events, a lot of south African A-listers have managed to pull off a range of exciting looks in the last couple of months. Whether they are wearing dramatic trains or floor-length looks, these #DSTVMVCA looks ran the gamut from timeless to trend setting. We think its safe to say that the Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards is fast becoming one of our favourite red carpets! 

From Ayanda Thabethe’s stunning Cinnel Store gown (which featured a super embellished bodice) and Blue Mbombo’s red Scalo Designer masterpiece there was plenty to get excited about this year. Ahead, see a few of our standout moments from #DSTVMVCA2020.

Ayanda Thabethe

Dressed and styled by : @cinnelstore
Makeup by : @lungilethabethe
Photography by : @everydaypeoplestories

 Jessica Nkosi

Dress: @rethanonline
Makeup: @bk_makeupartist
Hair: @gkdreamhairltd … styled by @candiandco_northgate
Photo: @donkat_seles

Blue Mbombo

Wearing @scalodesigner
Hair @jabumayisela
Makeup @bk_makeupartist
Photo: @pedrothe3rd

Linda Mtoba

 Dress by @mccarthywolff
Material @mintysfabrics
Hair & nails @fancy_claws
Makeup @makhosie_
Photographer @mini__photography
Jewelry @first_diamonds
Location @tsogosun

K Naomi Noinyane

Styled by @kgosilesego
Dress: @neviole
Makeup: @bk_makeupartist
Hair: @thesanhair

Photography: @tatsography_

Zinhle Jiyane

Dress: @scalodesigner
Makeup: @dreythemakeupartist
Hair: @thesanhair
Photograpghy: @donkat_seles

Boitumelo Thulo

Dress: @orapelengmodutle

Beauty: @queensstudio_sa

Photography: @donkat_seles

Anele Neythebae Zondo

Wearing @is_apparel

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

