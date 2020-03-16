Who Won the Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards Red Carpet?

Despite the rapid fire nature and sheer volume of red carpets and events, a lot of south African A-listers have managed to pull off a range of exciting looks in the last couple of months. Whether they are wearing dramatic trains or floor-length looks, these #DSTVMVCA looks ran the gamut from timeless to trend setting. We think its safe to say that the Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards is fast becoming one of our favourite red carpets!

From Ayanda Thabethe’s stunning Cinnel Store gown (which featured a super embellished bodice) and Blue Mbombo’s red Scalo Designer masterpiece there was plenty to get excited about this year. Ahead, see a few of our standout moments from #DSTVMVCA2020.

Ayanda Thabethe

Dressed and styled by : @cinnelstore

Makeup by : @lungilethabethe

Photography by : @everydaypeoplestories

Jessica Nkosi

Dress: @rethanonline

Makeup: @bk_makeupartist

Hair: @gkdreamhairltd … styled by @candiandco_northgate

Photo: @donkat_seles

Blue Mbombo

Wearing @scalodesigner

Hair @jabumayisela

Makeup @bk_makeupartist

Photo: @pedrothe3rd

Linda Mtoba

Dress by @mccarthywolff

Material @mintysfabrics

Hair & nails @fancy_claws

Makeup @makhosie_

Photographer @mini__photography

Jewelry @first_diamonds

Location @tsogosun

K Naomi Noinyane

Styled by @kgosilesego

Dress: @neviole

Makeup: @bk_makeupartist

Hair: @thesanhair

Photography: @tatsography_

Zinhle Jiyane

Dress: @scalodesigner

Makeup: @dreythemakeupartist

Hair: @thesanhair

Photograpghy: @donkat_seles

Boitumelo Thulo

Dress: @orapelengmodutle

Beauty: @queensstudio_sa

Photography: @donkat_seles

Anele Neythebae Zondo

Wearing @is_apparel

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!