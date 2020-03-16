Style
Who Won the Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards Red Carpet?
Despite the rapid fire nature and sheer volume of red carpets and events, a lot of south African A-listers have managed to pull off a range of exciting looks in the last couple of months. Whether they are wearing dramatic trains or floor-length looks, these #DSTVMVCA looks ran the gamut from timeless to trend setting. We think its safe to say that the Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards is fast becoming one of our favourite red carpets!
From Ayanda Thabethe’s stunning Cinnel Store gown (which featured a super embellished bodice) and Blue Mbombo’s red Scalo Designer masterpiece there was plenty to get excited about this year. Ahead, see a few of our standout moments from #DSTVMVCA2020.
Ayanda Thabethe
Dressed and styled by : @cinnelstore
Makeup by : @lungilethabethe
Photography by : @everydaypeoplestories
Jessica Nkosi
Dress: @rethanonline
Makeup: @bk_makeupartist
Hair: @gkdreamhairltd … styled by @candiandco_northgate
Photo: @donkat_seles
Blue Mbombo
Wearing @scalodesigner
Hair @jabumayisela
Makeup @bk_makeupartist
Photo: @pedrothe3rd
Linda Mtoba
Dress by @mccarthywolff
Material @mintysfabrics
Hair & nails @fancy_claws
Makeup @makhosie_
Photographer @mini__photography
Jewelry @first_diamonds
Location @tsogosun
K Naomi Noinyane
Styled by @kgosilesego
Dress: @neviole
Makeup: @bk_makeupartist
Hair: @thesanhair
Photography: @tatsography_
Zinhle Jiyane
Dress: @scalodesigner
Makeup: @dreythemakeupartist
Hair: @thesanhair
Photograpghy: @donkat_seles
Boitumelo Thulo
Dress: @orapelengmodutle
Beauty: @queensstudio_sa
Photography: @donkat_seles
Anele Neythebae Zondo
Wearing @is_apparel