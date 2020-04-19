Adekunle Gold’s Birthday Note to Simi is Making Us Feel All Warm & Fuzzy Inside

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Our favourite singing couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold have proven time and again that they were destined to be together from the start.

It’s Simi’s birthday, and Adekunle Gold just made it exceptional with a sweet birthday note that’s making us feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Taking to his Instagram, Adekunle penned down a beautiful note to his one and only, writing.

Shalla to my one and only
Na you be my Alobam
Simi you’re one in a million

I wrote this song for you 6 years ago.
As a young man that was just trying to figure life out, you had just come into my life and my world started changing magically.
God must have looked at my unworthy ass struggling through life and decided to bless me with a good luck charm. “He who finds a wife…” I am the He because simi, you fill my darkest days with your light. I am blessed to have you doing life with me.
You make me happy in every sense.
You are the reason I write the best love songs
If you ended up with someone else, my life would totally suck ngl.
You are my source of peace, my strength, my favourite love.
I’ll write a book someday about how my life changed completely and it’ll have your name written allover it.
Happy Birthday to you, my one in a lifetime.
Love you.
Eba mi ki Orente mi
❤️

Simi took to the comment section to write:

🥺 Big girls do cry. I love you Champ. Forever and 200 days.

Photo Credit@symplysimi

