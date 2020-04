Breakout #BBNaija star Kim Opara has been gaining momentum as a budding fashionista since she burst onto the scene following her time in the #BBNaija house. It’s obvious that she has fun with fashion and doesn’t have a problem with trying out trends and out-there looks. Her style runs the gamut from comfy but sexy athleisure to girly-girl florals and super bold two pieces.

Check out some of her cutest looks in 2020 so far below:

