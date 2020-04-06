Simply Cyn Debuted Her Baby Bump in the Chicest Way

Planning your maternity outfits can be stress inducing, nothing fits, and in this special and unique time, many women feel even more at a loss for what to wear. Luckily, there are several fashionable examples so you don’t have to compromise your personal style. This edition of BN Style Your Bump features BellaStylista Cynthia Andrew, and the best part ? Most of the looks are comfortable to wear at home and out and about post-quarantine.

Scroll down to see our curation of some of the coolest outfits worn by the expecting mother.

This is undeniably pretty.

So chic.

You’ll get so many compliments on a look like this.

You can’t go wrong with a matching set.

A mix and match print ensemble is so chic.

