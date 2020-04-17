Coronavirus: 35 New Cases Confirmed in Nigeria as Total Number rises to 442 + Other Updates

35 new coronavirus cases reported in Nigeria, Total Now 442

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria have increased to 442 after 35 new infections were recorded on Thursday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter. While a total of 152 patients were discharged, three new coronavirus related deaths were recorded, bringing the number of deaths to 13.

Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 19 in Lagos

9 in FCT

5 in Kano

2 in Oyo As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths

Two patients discharged after testing negative to coronavirus in Kwara state

The Kwara State Government has discharged two people who were infected with coronavirus in the state after recovering from the virus. They were discharged alongside five members of their families who were also at the state’s isolation centre and have equally twice tested negative.

Number of Nigerian Returnees are more than the Isolation spaces

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has revealed that the number of Nigerians willing to return from abroad is so high that they cannot be accommodated in the available isolation centres in the country at once.

He said this in Abuja yesterday at a briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force on COVID-19.

Because of the high numbers, and limited mandatory isolation spaces in Nigeria, the evacuations will be done in batches.

Today's #PTFCOVID19 briefing: spoke in response to questions about the evacuation of Nigerians abroad.-

we‘ve received all the numbers from our various embassies around the world. pic.twitter.com/kvWz277gij — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) April 16, 2020

US coronavirus death toll passes 34,000

The confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States reached 34641 on Thursday, according to a tally by Worldometers.

The US has the highest death toll in the world, followed by Italy with 22,170 dead although its population is just a fifth of that of the US. More than 678,210 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the United States, which has seen a record number of deaths over the past two days.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump unveiled plans Thursday evening to reopen the US economy, allowing each state’s governor “to take a phased deliberate approach to reopening their individual states”.







Ken Saro-Wiwa’s son dies of coronavirus in the UK

One of Ken Saro-Wiwa’s son Menegian has lost the battle to the deadly coronavirus in Britain. He died on Monday after being hospitalised following COVID-19 complications.

Noo Saro-Wiwa, sister of the deceased, made this known on Thursday via her Facebook. She revealed that her brother had underlying health conditions before contracting the virus. She added that his late brother left a son, Louis.

We said goodbye to my brother, Gian, on Monday. He had Covid-19 combined with underlying health conditions. Gian was the smartest and most talented out of all of us: a champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist and pianist. But mental health issues limited his life from age 16 onwards.

I took this photo of him a few months ago before he was hospitalised. We were singing Hysteria by Def Leppard, a song we both love. Although the side-effects of medication altered his athletic physique, this photo still captures Gian’s essence: a kind and beautiful soul, always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future success while being eternally optimistic about his own. And, of course, always loving his music. He leaves a wonderful son, Louis. 🙏

(Menegian Saro-Wiwa, 1970-2020)

President Muhammadu Buhari was captured in his office holding a live chat with the PTF COVID-19 headed by the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha. He revealed that:

The PTF is fine-tuning the expansion of palliatives for the poor, vulnerable, aged, and others as directed by the President and we shall reach you very soon. Similarly, the additional regulations and protocols will be released to the public.

Boss Mustapha also urged Nigerian tailors to start mass-producing face mask, using the country’s local fabrics. This is as a result of insufficient face masks in the country.





The PTF is fine-tuning the expansion of palliatives for the poor, vulnerable, aged, and others as directed by the President.





UK lockdown extended for ‘at least’ three weeks

Britain has extended its lockdown to tackle coronavirus for “at least the next three weeks”, as it remains among the countries worst-hit by the pandemic with hundreds dying daily from the disease.

Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, who is filling in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recuperates from coronavirus, said it was “too soon” to lift the stringent social distancing regime rolled out last month. The foreign secretary in a news briefing revealed that relaxing the measures now would risk harming public health and the economy.



Princess Sofia of Sweden drops her crown to work at hospital treating coronavirus patients

Princess Sofia of Sweden has started working at a hospital treating coronavirus patients to help in the country’s fight against the pandemic. The 35-year-old completed a three-day intensive training programme online that will allow her to volunteer at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm, of which she is Honorary Chair.

According to The Royal Central, Princess Sofia, who has joined the hospital as a healthcare assistant, will not be directly involved in dealing with COVID-19 patients. Instead, she will support the healthcare professionals with non-medical tasks.

The online course by Sophiahemmet Hospital trains people with a non-medical background in support duties, which can include cleaning, working in the kitchen, disinfecting equipment and more. The hospital is training up to 80 people a week to ease the burden on doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, whose workload has increased significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

