Looks Like Justice is Finally Coming for the Suspected Killers of Reuben Fasoranti’s Daughter

BellaNaija.com

Published

34 mins ago

 on

It’s been almost a year since the news of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti‘s 58-year-old daughter Funke Olakunrin‘s shocking murder.

After a thorough investigation into the gruesome murder, the Nigeria police have announced the arrest of the suspected killers of Funke Olakunrin. Olakunrin was attacked and killed by suspected armed robbers on July 12, 2019, along Ondo-Ore Road in Ondo State.

The suspects so far taken into custody in connection to the murder are Lawal Mazaje, 40, from Kogi State; Adamu Adamu, 50, from Adamawa State; Mohammed Usman, 26, from Sokoto State; and Auwal Abubakar, 25, from Zamfara State.

The police also said they were looking for their leader who has been at large.

See full details of the arrest below:

Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

