Connect with us

Music

New EP: GuiltyBeatz - Different

Music

New EP: Who is Laycon? - Laycon

Music

New Music: Tekno - Kata

Music

New Music + Video: Terry G feat. Skiibii - Adura

Music

New Video: Peruzzi - Gunshot

Music Scoop

Salawa Abeni gives us a Masterclass on How To Kill Negative Energy

Music

This 32-Track Playlist by Sarz is Proof that "Sarz Is Not Your Mate" 🙌🏾

Music Scoop

Here’s Why Burna Boy says He’s Going Off Twitter

Music

New Video: Show Dem Camp feat. Ladipoe - Savage

Music

WATCH this Acoustic Performance of Patoranking's "So Nice"

Music

New EP: GuiltyBeatz – Different

BellaNaija.com

Published

48 mins ago

 on

Grammy-nominated Ghanaian producer, GuiltyBeatz his out with his debut EP, “Different“.

Having already produced hits for Mr Eazi, Wizkid and Beyoncé, GuiltyBeatz taps into his expanding network of all-star African acts including Mr Eazi, Joeboy and Moonchild Sanelly for the eclectic release.

The Italy-born, Accra-based DJ/producer flexes his versatility across six tracks ranging from the chilled out afro-house of opener “No Love” featuring Joeboy, to the dancehall banger “My Vibe” with J.Derobie, to “Condom Collector” featuring Moonchild Sanelly.

The result is a project that’s at once deeply African, and truly worldwide.

No Love

Uthando

My Vibe

How Long

Condom Collector

Iyabo

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chidinma Eke: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

#BeInspired – These Social Impact Initiatives Are Positively Touching the Lives of Everyday Nigerians

African Leaders Are Taking Positive Steps Towards Flattening the Covid19 Curve

Farida Yahya: Your Mental Health May Be Affecting Your Business

#BellaNaijaWCW Dr. Cassandra Akinde of The Neo Child Initiative is the Humanitarian Contributing to Overall Development of Kids in Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php