She is my World! See Ifeoma & Chukwudi’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Today we are enjoying Ifeoma and Chukwudi‘s sweet love story and pre-wedding shoot by JOP Studios.

They have such a beautiful love story and we can’t wait for you to read all about it. They met in the church through Chukwudi’s brother-in-law, they slowly became friends and this friendship later blossomed into this special union between them. Even though they had to postpone their wedding due to the current situation in the world, Chukwudi made the date special for his bride-to-be with the help of their planner, 1303 D’Sylva Events.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Ifeoma

We met in March 2018 when he walked into my church on a Sunday morning. My eye caught him and I was like see this fine dude. But I took my eyes off immediately, as at that point in my life, I was going through relationship issues. Then he came the second time. Although before the second visit, two days after the first visit, my dad walked into my room to mention to me that there was someone who was interested in me. I was like why would he come to you. Lol. He explained that the guy asked him for my number and that he needed my permission to give the guy my number. I accepted. He came the second time and we were introduced. Considering my state of mind at that time, as I was in a complicated relationship, I actually did not want anything to do with him. He made calls in 2018 but got the vibe that I was not interested in.

This did not mean we did not have great conversations during the few phone calls, I was still not ready emotionally. Fast forward to May 2019, I was single but not ready to mingle. His brother-in-law called me & re-stated that we were a good fit and that he knew we were meant for each other. But I mentioned to his brother-in-law that he was not consistent. Some days later, he called, and I made it clear to him that he needed to be more consistent, not check-in today and take a month to check back and he got the message. Thereafter our friendship started in June. I thought in my head that we needed to stay longer as friends to know each other. However, by July he asked me out & boom the proper relationship started. Still thinking things would go slow, I introduced him to my parents, as well as siblings and he did same.

We then fixed a date for September 8th for a proper gathering of both families to meet each other. This is to keep things straight & ensure everyone knows we are on the same page, then you can take time to plan further. Surprisingly, my boyfriend had more plans. Just as we were planning for both parents to meet each other, I walked into my proposal with friends and family all there. I was completely caught off guard as a friend of mine had told me that we were attending a mutual friend’s boyfriend’s birthday party. That began the journey to today. My husband is wonderful, charming and my biggest fan. He shows me new sides to himself daily. Despite that our wedding which was to hold on the 5th of April was postponed, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he has constantly done things to cheer me up. He did a surprise birthday party on my birthday which was the weekend before the lockdown started. Also, on the 5th of April, he threw a surprise online house party. lol. I am happy I have a partner who looks out for me constantly wants to keep me happy. I am excited to share the rest of my life with him.

By the groom, Chukwudi

I met Ifeoma in 2018 when my brother-in-law called to say he had seen “my wife”. As I respect him so much, I heeded to his call. After a week, I went to his church – RCCG Streams of Grace in Gbagada, to see her myself. For some reasons, she was not in the mood to talk, so I had to go back. I was told there was digging deep-held every Tuesday, so although I left the office quite late the next Tuesday, I drove down there from work. On getting there, I was told the service had just ended.

I felt quite bad while driving back home but determined to see her the next Sunday. The next Sunday after the introduction and all, she was not interested. It was a crazy period, as I remember there were times I would call, and she would not take my calls. Things continued this way until 2019 when I got a call from my brother-in-law saying “How far guy, you are not following up with this our wife oh. Don’t stop calling her, do not give up, keep pushing. Then he organized lunch for us and it was the first time we were seeing outside the church. I was like “Wow, she looks very cute. She is very pretty”. You know how some of our sisters dress down to the church.

She is such a very wonderful person & special in all ramifications. She is my world. Our companionship has been very awesome beyond my imagination. I would like to thank my brother-in-law, for our friends Susan & Imelda(our planner) who have made our love story beautiful.

Credits

Bride: @msshiva

Groom: @kingchudip

Photography:@jopstudios

Planner: @1303_dsylvaevents

Makeup: @mebstudiong

Bride’s Outfit: @fittings_by_dee_dee