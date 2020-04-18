Here are All The Stories You Should be Reading on BellaNaija Weddings

Connect with us

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

First, let’s see the wedding this week.

Rama & Kwame Did Melt our Hearts with their Outdoor Wedding in Ghana

We Can’t Get Enough of the #RK2020 Traditional Wedding

See all the Sweet Moments at Tomike & Tosin’s Beautiful White Wedding

Ibhonga & Ibanga’s Traditional Wedding in Cross River was Everything

Let’s see this beautiful pre-wedding shoot

Church was the Plug for Ifeoma & Chukwudi’s Meeting + their Pre-wedding Shoot is Beautiful

You should see these honeymoon spots we found out…

This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Jakarta is Definitely a Place to Visit

A Baecation in Bora Bora is a Definite Yes

On forever love, here’s what we have…

12 Lessons I’ve Learnt In my 12 Years of Marriage by Tolulope Tunde-Ajiboye

Akah Nnani & Claire Idera’s Sweet Anniversary Messages will have you Smiling

Beauty looks you’d definitely want to see…

This Edo Beauty Look will Have You Queening on Your Big Day

One Word for Today’s Beauty Look is FLAWLESS

Here’s how to Rock a Bold Red Lip for Your White Wedding

What you should know about planning a destination wedding.

Planning a Destination Wedding? Mo Shares 6 Things to Know

Watch this Brazilian Bride Dance for her Nigerian Prince

Last week, we had another episode of the Wedding After Party with DJ Xclusive. Join us tonight for the Love Song Edition with Ric Hassani.

 

