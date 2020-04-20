See Rama & Kwame’s Elegant #RK2020 Wedding in Ghana!

Elegant, unique and beautiful! These 3 words sum up Rama & Kwame‘s outdoor wedding in Ghana.

The bride’s style will have wedding lovers gushing! Rama rocked a high bun hairstyle, adorned with a breathtaking headpiece. For her first look down the aisle to meet her dapper groom, she wore a stunning ballgown by Ghanaian designer, Pistis and cathedral veil with a vibrant bouquet, while her groom was handsome in his tux.

Each day of their wedding was filled with so much fun and love. They started at the traditional wedding which was an outright display of the rich culture of the Ghanaian culture. At the reception, the couple sure had a lit entrance and after-party!

We know you want to know how they met, catch up on their pre-wedding shoot and love story here.

Traditional Wedding

Let’s see their second look of the day…

Credits

Photography: @focusnblur

Planner: @best_choclatte

Coordination: @whitechalktheplanner

Videography: @blayzpictures_

Drone shot: @felixblayanaman_

Makeup: @mzl4wson

Dresses: @pistisgh

Catering: @foodbankgh

MC: @georgebannerman

Dj: @dj_adom

Cocktails: @themobilebar

Decor: @jandelltd

Ushering: @ernesang_ushering_agency

Kente: @kwadatkente_

Dj: @dj_adom

Invites: @goddycreativebarn

Bridal hair accessories: @hatboxco

Decor: @jandelltd

Videography: @blayzpictures_

Drone shot: @felixblayanaman_

Makeup: @mzl4wson

Hair: @ani_nessa

Dress: @pistisgh

Catering: @marriottaccrahotel

MC (White): @kabutey_my_mc

Kente: @kwadatkente_