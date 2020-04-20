See Rama & Kwame’s Elegant #RK2020 Wedding in Ghana!

Connect with us

Elegant, unique and beautiful!  These 3 words sum up Rama & Kwame‘s outdoor wedding in Ghana. 

The bride’s style will have wedding lovers gushing! Rama rocked a high bun hairstyle, adorned with a breathtaking headpiece. For her first look down the aisle to meet her dapper groom, she wore a stunning ballgown by Ghanaian designer, Pistis and cathedral veil with a vibrant bouquet, while her groom was handsome in his tux.

Each day of their wedding was filled with so much fun and love. They started at the traditional wedding which was an outright display of the rich culture of the Ghanaian culture. At the reception, the couple sure had a lit entrance and after-party!

We know you want to know how they met, catch up on their pre-wedding shoot and love story here.

 

Traditional Wedding

 

Let’s see their second look of the day…

 

 

Credits

Photography: @focusnblur
Planner@best_choclatte
Coordination@whitechalktheplanner
Videography: @blayzpictures_
Drone shot: @felixblayanaman_
Makeup@mzl4wson
Dresses: @pistisgh
Catering@foodbankgh
MC@georgebannerman
Dj@dj_adom
Cocktails@themobilebar
Decor@jandelltd
Ushering: @ernesang_ushering_agency
Kente@kwadatkente_
Invites: @goddycreativebarn
Bridal hair accessories: @hatboxco
Decor: @jandelltd
Hair: @ani_nessa
Dress: @pistisgh
Catering@marriottaccrahotel
MC (White)@kabutey_my_mc
