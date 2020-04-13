Jackie Aina Gave Us the Details on the Sublime Perfection System by Pat McGrath Labs

Jackie Aina shared another game changing product launch from Auntie Pat! The concealer, under eye powder and brush set aptly named the Sublime Perfection System which launched earlier this year is exactly what we needed from Pat McGrath Labs , and who better to show us how to use it than Jackie?!

On her Youtube page Jackie shared:

Hi boos! Today is a video featuring a FULL FACE of Pat McGrath Labs makeup. This is one of my favorite makeup brands and I’ll be featuring both pros and cons of some of my favorite products from the brand Enjoy!

Check out the video below

