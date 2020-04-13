Connect with us

Beauty

Jackie Aina Gave Us the Details on the Sublime Perfection System by Pat McGrath Labs

BellaNaija Style

Published

34 mins ago

 on

 Jackie Aina shared another game changing product launch from Auntie Pat! The concealer, under eye powder and brush set aptly named the Sublime Perfection System which launched earlier this year is exactly what we needed from Pat McGrath Labs , and who better to show us how to use it than Jackie?!

On her Youtube page Jackie shared:

Hi boos! Today is a video featuring a FULL FACE of Pat McGrath Labs makeup. This is one of my favorite makeup brands and I’ll be featuring both pros and cons of some of my favorite products from the brand Enjoy!

Check out the video below

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

BellaNaija Style

