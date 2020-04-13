Asiyam Gold’s Entire Everyday Makeup Routine Is Unbelievably Easy to Do

Travel, fashion and beauty content creator Asiyami Gold just shared her no-fail makeup routine and we’re absolutely in love!

On her Instagram she shared:

MY MAKEUP ROUTINE:

I’m by no means a makeup guru… so please proceed with caution. #disclaimer ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The only thing I can truly attest for is striving to have a flawless canvas prior to applying makeup on your your skin. I’m an advocate for healthy skin underneath it all. Everything else Na jara! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Played around with some products I received from @revlon yesterday and to my surprise I loved it!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Using •REVLON prime plus (mattifying + pore reducing Primer. •REVLON colorstay #410 for oily/comb •REVLON moisture glow foundation in color 510 as my concealer. * REVLON skin lights bronzer (sunlit glow) •A concoction of ponders to bake with. •URBAN DECAY beached eyeshadow palette. (Absolutely adore how pigmented the tones in this palette are) •MAC chestnut lip liner

•TOO FACED melted chocolate 🍫 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Shout out to PR for keeping me busy and dressed up with nowhere to go. Have a lovely weekend.