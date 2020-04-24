Music
Angelique Kidjo puts her Special Twist on Mariam Makeba’s “Pata Pata” for Coronavirus Awareness | Watch
In the spirit of spreading coronavirus awareness and positive vibes, multiple award-winning icon Angélique Kidjo has put a twist on South African legend Mariam Makeba’s “Pata Pata” in conjunction with UNICEF.
“Pata Pata” which translates to “Touch Touch“, was written by Mariam Makeba in reference to a dance that had become quite popular in Johannesburg, South Africa, during the 60s.
The reworked version has no alteration to chords or syllables, but several changes to the lyrics. It includes lines such as:
It’s a time to sit it out!” This is ‘no-pata-pata… Stay at home and wait it out …..We need to keep our hands clean ….So ‘no-pata pata’…Don’t touch your face, keep distance please.
Watch the video below:
@UNICEF has asked me to sing a new version of #MiriamMakeba ‘s Pata Pata with new lyrics to convey #covid_19 health messages. The song will be broadcast on radios stations in Africa to people who don’t have access to regular media. More info in bio #nopatapata #safehands #coronavirus @UNICEFAfrica #healthyathome beautiful guitar and bass @lionelloueke and @chrmcbride !