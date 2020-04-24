Angelique Kidjo puts her Special Twist on Mariam Makeba’s “Pata Pata” for Coronavirus Awareness | Watch

In the spirit of spreading coronavirus awareness and positive vibes, multiple award-winning icon Angélique Kidjo has put a twist on South African legend Mariam Makeba’s “Pata Pata” in conjunction with UNICEF.

“Pata Pata” which translates to “Touch Touch“, was written by Mariam Makeba in reference to a dance that had become quite popular in Johannesburg, South Africa, during the 60s.

The reworked version has no alteration to chords or syllables, but several changes to the lyrics. It includes lines such as:

It’s a time to sit it out!” This is ‘no-pata-pata… Stay at home and wait it out …..We need to keep our hands clean ….So ‘no-pata pata’…Don’t touch your face, keep distance please.

Watch the video below: