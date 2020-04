MixNaija Entertainment fast-rising star, T-Classic comes through with the sparkling visuals for the track titled “Where You Dey” featuring Peruzzi and Mayorkun.

This track is produced by IamBeatz, with video credit to, ‘NAYA’ NayaEffectz Visuals.

“Where You Dey” is a track off the 5 track debut EP tagged “Underrate“.

Watch the video here: