Five Star General, Kcee releases a brand new single titled “Oya Parte“. The song is an Afro-Reggae tune produced by Blaq Jerzee. This a follow up to his previous release “Sweet Mary J” also produced by Blaq Jerzee.

Kcee goes the Reggaemofin way to deliver this fast tempo smash jam that will make you dance.

Listen to the song below:

Download

Watch the video below: