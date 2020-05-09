Movies & TV
“Thank you for being a wonderful father” – Femi Adebayo Salami celebrates his Dad’s Birthday
Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami is celebrating his 67th birthday today and his son, Femi Adebayo, is celebrating him in a sweet way.
Taking to Instagram, Femi Adebayo shared a music video put together by his family and wrote:
Happy birthday Daddy! @adebayo.salami … No words nor gifts can describe how much we love you..hence we your children put this short musical video together to say thank you for being a wonderful father!! Daddy…for us all to be what we are to day, you sacrificed a lot!! we appreciate you dad! Enjoy your day Aremu!
