"Thank you for being a wonderful father" - Femi Adebayo Salami celebrates his Dad's Birthday

Yemi Morata's Intriguing Short Film "ENO" is a Must Watch

Re-watch the Classic Mount Zion Movie "Captives of the Mighty" | #BNMovieFeature

K.Brule Wants You to take his Music Seriously

Something Awesome is Coming & It is Netflix's African Original "Blood & Water"

Theodora Ibekwe-Oyebade's Feature Film "Shameful Deceit" addresses Incest | WATCH

Yvonne Orji's HBO Comedy Special is Almost Here & We've Got the Sneak Peek

Here's Another Teaser from Mildred Okwo's "La Femme Anjola" starring Rita Dominic & Nonso Bassey

"The dream came true" Bolanle Ninalowo is spending his Birthday with his Wife & Kids for the First Time in 10 Years

Denola Grey’s Response to a Twitter call-out shows Everyone can Grow and Evolve

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami is celebrating his 67th birthday today and his son, Femi Adebayo, is celebrating him in a sweet way.

Taking to Instagram, Femi Adebayo shared a music video put together by his family and wrote:

Happy birthday Daddy! @adebayo.salami … No words nor gifts can describe how much we love you..hence we your children put this short musical video together to say thank you for being a wonderful father!! Daddy…for us all to be what we are to day, you sacrificed a lot!! we appreciate you dad! Enjoy your day Aremu!

