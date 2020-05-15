Signed Sealed Delivered! Adeolu Adefarasin is Officially a Married Man

Nollywood actor and clergyman Adeolu Adefarasin and his wife Alicia are celebrating their “Month-iversary” today.

The couple who officially tied the knot back in January, have now released a couple of photos from the private ceremony.

Taking to his Instagram, Adeolu wrote;

M R & M R S A D E F A R A S I N

Signed, Sealed, Delivered. Three months ago I went from an I to a WE. I am so glad to have embarked on this journey of forever with you @miss_cia God bless the day I met you and all He will do through us and this union.

Happy MONTH-iversary Mon bé

PS. You are so beautiful

#AdeoluAdefarasin #AliciaAdefarasin #MrsAdefarasin #AAGodStory #LoveInTimesOfCorona #TheChangeAgent