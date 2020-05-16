Scoop
Pro-FIFA Player Daniel “Dox Ose” Osemeudiame Attempts to Break the Guinness World Record with a 4-Day Game Marathon
The Guinness World Record for the “longest videogame marathon on a football (soccer) game” could be broken very soon, as Daniel “Dox Ose” Osemeudiame a Nigerian Pro-FIFA player based in South Africa, is currently to attempting to break it. The aim is to play FIFA for four days straight.
Here’s what you need to know about the Guinness World Record attempt:
First of all, you can watch Daniel’s live attempt on his Twitch.tv channel Doxose. The stream kicked off on May 14th at 10:00 SAST, and since the current record is held by Christopher Cook who played FIFA 15 for 48 hours, 49 minutes, and 41 seconds back in 2014, the attempt is expected to end on Sunday, May, 17th.
May 14 is the date #doxworldrecord #4daysofgaming @GWR @EsportsNigeria @Sinister5_SA @bizzleosikoya @9jagameevo pic.twitter.com/51xJXLOQiU
— Sin5 Dox (@DoxOse_) May 12, 2020
Photo Credit: @dox_ose