You Should Join Today’s Edition of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Two of Australia’s biggest tech companies, Canva and Atlassian, are looking for ways that they can help students learn remotely by bringing a bit of magic to their at-home experience and they are doing this through the 30-day Sustainable Development Goal Challenge for Change project.”

This 30-day challenge for change initiative kicked on Monday, April 28.

It’s a fun, interactive way to engage with and learn from the experts in each area.

Fun Fact: You could even win a few prizes along the way, so it’s well worth getting involved in. You’ll be set challenges for which you must carefully consider your solutions before finding a way to best present and share them on Twitter.

Today’s challenge is on “Reducing inequality within and among countries” and is unpacked by Jamal Elsheikh, Founder of One Love Australia.

***

Read it below.

**

Things to note about the challenge:

  • The challenges are open to students of any age.
  • Currently, they’re only available in English.
  • If you would like to use Canva to create your challenge solutions, you have to be at least 13 years of age to sign-up for an account.
  • You’ll need an internet connection to access the challenge. However, once you have this, you can create your solution offline.
  • We’ll post one challenge a day for 30 days. However, the page will remain up indefinitely, so you can complete these challenges at your own pace, and in your own time, as fast or slow as you please.

You can read more Frequently Asked Questions about the challenge here.

