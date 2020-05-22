3-Year-Old Baby A drops Debut Single “Pampila”

3-year-old Baby A has dropped his debut single “Pampila,” an uptempo groove for the club lights produced by Chopstix.

Aiden Nicholas, also know as Baby A, is the son of video director Tee Tash from Vissionaire Pictures, and clearly shares his father’s passion in music, as he came up with the tune of “Pampila” himself.

Baby A couldn’t stop miming “Pampila” at home, and his mother decided to record because she thought it was the most beautiful thing she had heard. Tee Tash got Chopstix involved, and he put to together a befitting audio direction.

Listen, see the video, and enjoy: