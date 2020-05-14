Connect with us

Style

Check Out How Style Stars Are Rocking Pink On #BellaStylista: Issue 103 !

Beauty Style

Ejiro Amos Tafiri is a Survivor & she Bares it All in TW Magazine's April/May 2020 Issue

Style

The Documentary Fashion Girls Are Buzzing About: Tongoro 'Made in Africa'

Style

Let Elizabeth Delphine's Quarantine Style Series Spark Joy This Week

Music Style

RiRi is teaching us how to Keep Summer Alive with a New Eyewear Collection

Style

We're Totally Ready to Raid Toke Makinwa's Shoe Closet

Style

13 Super Cute Outfits You'll Want to Copy from HafyMo ASAP

Style

From a Refugee Camp to the Runway - Eman Deng is Taking the Modelling Industry by Storm

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 336

Style

Our Editors Are Low Key Obsessed With Kiitana's New Dating Series on IGTV

Style

Check Out How Style Stars Are Rocking Pink On #BellaStylista: Issue 103 !

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

@natash_.tee

@boon.vivant_

@samyjovalentine

@sr.king_dapper

@anitanice23

@that.spiffy.dynx

@_gabriellaelena

@3ooo_

@anitanice23

That wraps it up for Issue 103!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

Photo Credit: Instagram | #BellaStylista

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Michael Afenfia: Breakfast with Governor Ayade

Ada Njemanze: Are Business Cards Still Relevant and Effective in 2020?

Product Designer & Software Engineer Dara Oke is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Hephzibah Frances: How My Relationship With My Mom Evolved

‘Tale Alimi: Doing Business in The New Normal

Advertisement
css.php