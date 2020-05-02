Career
#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
Hey BellaNaijarians! Welcome to the month of May.
It’s another time for our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN Community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).
The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.
In many parts of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected companies of all kinds, especially those with smaller operating margins, such as micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. With the economy being the way it is, several people are trying their hardest to do legitimate businesses and things can be either very slow to kick off or too expensive to market properly. This is our way of letting YOU share your hustle with the world.
How It Works
- Comment below your favourite small scale business (Yes, it can be yours!)
- Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the week
- Share the social media handles for the business
Please Note:
- One User commenting the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business
- The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms
- Only legitimate businesses will be considered
**Other Ts&Cs apply
The competition for this week opens NOW and will close on the 6th of May.
The winner’s post will be published on the 8th of May.
Start nominating!
Fife
May 2, 2020 at 2:10 pm
My business fills the gap of helping brides and anyone planning an event in the UK with sourcing vendors and inspiration !
Juliet
May 2, 2020 at 3:31 pm
Juliets’sTasty Hub @julietstasty is a Culinary School and catering services outfit designed to meet your food needs, either by teaching you or catering for you.
Call/whatsapp: 07031847942
Website:julietstastyhub.com/program/
Juliet's Tasty Hub
May 2, 2020 at 3:33 pm
Banke
May 2, 2020 at 3:59 pm
Caine Social. A product photography entrepreneur. I nominate her because her product and food photos are basically brand storytelling.
Instagram Handle – @cainesocial
Funmibi
May 2, 2020 at 4:05 pm
I nominate Caine Social, a product photography outfit run by a very promising entrepreneur who creates product photos as a passion but has turned into a business, I’ve witnessed her wow clients with her creativity. Her Instagram handle is @cainesocial