Here’s How You can be a Part of The COVID-19 Hope For Africa Benefit Concert

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed thousands of lives and sickened tens of thousands of others across Africa as health workers continue to be at the forefront in response to the outbreak. 

MultiChoice Africa and One Africa Global Foundation are staging a special COVID-19 Hope For Africa concert scheduled to air Sunday, May 31 at 7 pm WAT on Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 and GOtv channel 2).

The aim of the concert is to help raise funds that will be dedicated to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our health care workers. These funds will be used as special interventions for accessible, functional medical equipment, COVID testing stations and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to minimize their exposure to the virus.

This benefit concert will feature some of the biggest acts across Africa including 2Baba (Nigeria), Adina (Ghana), Akothee (Kenya), Bombshell (Zambia), Betty G (Ethiopia), CIC (Liberia), Cobhams Asuquo (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), DJ Spinall (Nigeria), DJ Vivian (Uganda), Eddie Jay (Senegal), Efya (Ghana), Falz (Nigeria), Flavor (Nigeria), Jose Chameleone (Uganda), Keche (Ghana), Ladipoe (Nigeria), Lij Micheal (Ethiopia), Mr 2Kay (Nigeria), Nandy (Tanzania), Nsoki (Angola), Sarkodie (Ghana), Scientific (Liberia), Shadaya (Zambia), Stonebwoy (Ghana), Tekno (Nigeria), The Ben (Rwanda), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Waje (Nigeria) and Yasirah Bhelz (South Africa). 

There will also be goodwill messages of hope and encouragement by past and current leaders, health workers, and COVID-19 survivors.

The 3-hour televised special will be hosted by Dakore Egbuson-Akande (Nigeria), Mawuli Gavor, (Ghana) Osas Ighodaro (Nigeria), and Wanjira Longauer (Kenya)

Watch the COVID-19 Hope for Africa Benefit Concert this Sunday on Africa Magic (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2). Stay connected by visiting www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.com and download MyDStv or MyGOtv Apps for other self-service options.

For more information about the COVID-19 Hope For Africa Concert, please visit www.OAGFoundation.com and follow One Africa Global Foundation @oagfoundation on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the hashtags #OneAfricaGlobal #HopeForAfrica.

