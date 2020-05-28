You Can now Register for TEDxLagos Conference 2020 Happening June 13th

Connect with us

One of Nigeria’s most anticipated conferences, TEDxLagos is officially happening this year and the theme is “UPSIDE“.

The organizers recently announced that this year’s edition will be virtual for the first time ever. While everyone in the TEDxLagos community is still basking in the excitement of not being bound by distance from attending this year’s conference, we have details on the date and registration process.

The conference is slated to hold on Saturday, June 13th, 2020. It is important to note that the registration process has started and the organizers will love to prepare for everyone attending, so you can register here.

About TEDx

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x=independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized.

Get additional information on the TEDxLagos website or by reaching out to the TEDxLagos team on social media (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook).

