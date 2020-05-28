Dolapo Osinbajo celebrates the Nigerian Child, Spends Children’s Day with The Destiny Trust Kids

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

59 mins ago

 on

Mrs. Osinbajo’s Story Reading

It was an exciting Children’s Day celebration as Dolapo Osinbajo, Wife of the Vice-President sang and read a story to Nigerian children in a surprise session hosted by the children’s care and education charity, The Destiny Trust.

Mrs. Osinbajo read chapters from the book, Dalu’s Diary by Ogechi Ezeji. She put a spotlight on the fiction’s themes of honesty, diligence, and adventure while taking the children on a virtual tour of Nigeria’s beautiful scenery and celebrating her culture and people. The story reading was followed by personal interaction with the children she called by name; making every child feel really special. Children asked her questions from her childhood experiences, becoming a successful woman to life as the wife of the Vice-President of Nigeria. According to her, supporting Nigeria’s number two citizen comes with great responsibility. She challenged children to embrace the future because they hold limitless possibilities. 

It was an emotive moment after the story reading as the children chose to sing for Mrs. Osinbajo. They enthusiastically sang Timi Dakolo’s Great Nation and the National Anthem. 

Children in slum communities were not left out of the Foundation’s plans to make Children’s Day unique in spite of the lockdown. A special Children’s Day lunch was served to children at Aboki Estate and Marwa in the Lekki neighbourhood. These are two of the slums where the Foundation set up food points during the lockdown and served about 28,100 daily meals to children as reported by The COVID Observatory’s Lagos State Food Distribution Tracker.

The Destiny Trust educates, empowers, and cares for homeless children and young people in disadvantaged groups.  Rehabilitated street children are provided shelter, daily feeding, education, and equipped with skills in computer programming and other vocational fields. The Foundation also operates community-based education and care interventions for homeless children who cannot be accommodated under its in-center care programmes. 

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

