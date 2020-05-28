BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

The pandemic has taught us all to be creative, and thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available 😉.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) bellanaija (dot) com.

Are you guys ready? Come experience an IG Live session like no other, with the super talented comedian and Hollywood actress, Yvonne Orji. She will be interviewed by another super talented actor and comedian, Chigul.

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: @bellanaijaonline InstaLive

Global Outreach Day

Global Outreach Day Nigeria presents The Conversation Series. In this second iteration of the series of conversations centred around sharing the Gospel of Jesus, we feature Pastor Godman Akinlabi and Pastor Laurie Idahosa.

Join anchor Ebenezer Olateru as he converses with Pastor Godman Akinlabi and Pastor Laurie Idahosa.

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: go2020ng

Bench Talk with Bridge

Join Bridget Chigbufue on her talk show “Bench Talk with Bridget” with Singer, Waje as they discuss the topic “Against all odds and emerging stronger”. Get your questions and song association game words ready too.

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: bridgetchigbufue

Join Azuka Ogujiuba for an interactive live session with Nigerian human rights activist, and founder of an online news agency Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowere, as they discuss his activism days at the University of Lagos and political-inclined topics too.

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: mediaroomhub_

Drive-In Cinema

With the widespread closures of cinemas as part of measures to stem the spread of Covid-19, you can still enjoy a movie weekend with friends from the comfort of your car and personal space.

Date: Friday, May 29 – Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Genesis Cinemas, Central Park Abuja.

RSVP: nairabox

The Influencer Blueprint

Join Gbenga Awomodu on Instagram Live as he discusses Influencer Marketing with Tosin Ajibade, as she counts down to the launch of her new book, “Influencer Blueprint”. Come get the special tea from someone who has worked with several brands.

Date: Friday, May 29, 2020.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: @tweakmycontent

Belle Naturals Free Webinar

Interested in knowing the steps to becoming a great haircare formulator? Look no further! Don’t miss this session if you have an interest in starting up your own haircare line. You will be learning the important skills you need for you to be able to formulate your own products and start up your own brand.

Date: Friday, May 29, 2020.

Time: 1 PM

RSVP: bellenaturals

Turn Up Friday with DJ Lambo

You don’t have to leave your home to feel all the Friday night vibes. Party with DJ Lambo from the comfort of your home, live on your TV screen.

Date: Friday, May 29, 2020

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: DSTV (Channel 153 & 154) GOtv (ch. 2)

Africa Teens Summit Virtual Edition

A gathering of the continent’s remarkable teenagers changing their community, the motherland continent, and the world for good. It brings together the brightest teen inventors, innovators, advocates, entrepreneurs, entertainment personalities, sport, and technology personalities to share ideas that will transform the continent of Africa positively. This was created to inspire, motivate, educate, and the theme is “How we make Impact”.

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2020

Time: 2 PM.

RSVP: Africateenssummit.com

Drive-in Cinema

The cinema is back and it doesn’t matter if you have a car or not, you’re covered. 7eleven cinema invites you to the Lagos Drive-In-Cinema happening this weekend. Ticket price is N3000 per person, N5,000 for couple, and N10,000 for four.

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: The Lekki Coliseum, Plot 14 Providence Street, Lekki.

RSVP: 08060547864 / nairabox

Owambe Saturday

Enough of the dulling, OWAMBE SATURDAY is here! Party with your favourite Live band from the comfort of your home!

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2020

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: DSTV (Channel 153 & 154| GOtv (ch. 2)

COVID-19 Hope for Africa Concert

MultiChoice Africa and One Africa Global Foundation are staging a special COVID-19 Hope For Africa concert. The aim of the concert is to help raise funds that will be dedicated to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our health care workers.

The 3-hour televised special will be hosted by Dakore Egbuson-Akande (Nigeria), Mawuli Gavor (Ghana), Osas Ighodaro (Nigeria), and Wanjira Longauer (Kenya). There will also be goodwill messages of hope and encouragement by community leaders, health workers, and COVID-19 survivors.

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2020

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Africa Magic (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2)