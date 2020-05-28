GO2020NG: Join Pastor Godman Akinlabi & Laurie Idahosa on The Conversation Series | Today, May 28th

Connect with us

Global Outreach Day Nigeria presents The Conversation Series. In this second iteration of the series of conversations centred around sharing the Gospel of Jesus, we feature Pastor Godman Akinlabi and Pastor Laurie Idahosa.

Godman Akinlabi is the Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, Lagos, a non-denominational church founded in 2010 with a God-given mandate to ‘make greatness common’. TEC is focused on Social Service delivery and is the main driver behind several initiatives, events, interventions, and community outreach that are enablers and beneficial to the social well being of the communities that it serves.

Laurie Idahosa is a pastor, motivational speaker, and mentor to countless people around the world. She also works with organizations to bring relief to other refugee camps throughout the country. She is also the author of a life-transforming blog. She is married to Bishop F.E. Benson Idahosa and they are blessed with three sons. She has worked as a Director and Member of Executive Management at Benson Idahosa University.

Join Anchor Ebenezer Olateru as he converses with Pastor Godman Akinlabi and Pastor Laurie Idahosa.

Date: Thursday, May 28th, 2020
Time: 4:00 pm

Click HERE to join the conversation and add your voice to the conversation using #go2020 #go2020ng #notashamed
If you missed the explosive first episode in this series featuring Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, Yemisi Vese, Leke Adeboye & Toyosi Etim-Effiong, click HERE to watch.

GO2020 is a global vision to activate the whole Body of Christ – millions of individual believers, churches, and large global ministries – to pray and share the Gospel all over the world in a joint effort of evangelism during the month of May 2020. Follow us on social media – @go2020ng.

